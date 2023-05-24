CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The SouthPark community will have a special tribute Thursday to honor the victims and thank first responders to last week’s fatal construction fire.

The memorial event will be held at Symphony Park at approximately 6:30 p.m.

During this week’s SouthPark After Five concert, community leaders will lead a moment of silence in memory of Demonte Sherrill and Rueben Holmes, who tragically died in the fire.

Notable community members like Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and City Council Member Tariq Bokhari plan to attend the ceremony. Also, SouthPark Community Partners Executive Director Adam Rhew would be at the event along with the Charlotte Fire Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and MEDIC representatives.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The event will also acknowledge first responders. The recognition will spotlight the first 30 firefighters on the initial call, including Stations 2, 12, 14, and 16; Rescue 10; Battalion Chiefs 1 and 5; and Deputy Chief Samuel Jones.

Community members can sign a “thank you” banner, which will go to first responders as a token of appreciation.