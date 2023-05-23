CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The massive fire in SouthPark has city leaders reconsidering how they pay first responders.

Even before the latest fire, firefighters were speaking out to ask Charlotte City Council to consider pay parity for firefighters and police officers.

Until last year, the pay for police and firefighters working in Charlotte was the same. City leaders approved higher pay for police to recruit more officers. City Council unanimously voted in favor of an equal starting pay scale that would start police officers and firefighters at the same salary.

The change would increase the minimum pay to $20 an hour for firefighters.

Right now, firefighters’ starting pay is $49,102 compared to a police officer’s $51,465.

“After last Thursday and all the great work from both police and fire, it’s real tough to say anything other than support for these great folks,” Marcus Jones, City Manager, said.

Police get an 8% raise yearly. The city council votes on the budget on June 12.

The fire and police departments are both hiring.