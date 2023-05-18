CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and often a lot more beyond the scene of the blaze.

One thing is seeing the fire live on TV or through social media posts.

Watching it all unfold from the backyard can be harrowing, nearby residents told us.

“And I just thought this was crazy! Because its a huge fire,” said Michelle Johncock, who received video and photos from the scene throughout the day.

The situation Thursday morning had neighbors texting and talking. Folks in the Fairmeadows neighborhood watched helicopters hover above while keeping an eye on the billowing smoke.

When there’s smoke and fire, are lots of sirens and emergency Roadblocks.

And faces growing concern.

“Very worried for everyone involved,” Emily Brock told Queen City News. “And I pray that everyone’s okay and was able to be safe.”

After seeing the fire images circulating via text, Johncock rushed home to check on her dogs.

“Oh, buddy!” she said to them after realizing they were just fine.

Where there’s smoke and fire, there’s a sense of community.

We saw one woman pointing a driver in the right direction after taking a turn into Fairmeadows.

“You’re probably going to have to go right,” she suggested. “Bye y’all, be careful!”

Elsewhere, emergency responders supported each other by handing out bottled water.

Many Charlotteans leaned on each other.

“It’s very scary, and I hope everyone is okay,” said Brock.

The sentiment was common because where there’s smoke, there’s fire and the comfort that comes with simple kindness.