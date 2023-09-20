CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four months after the deadly five-alarm fire burned in SouthPark, the developer has made plans to finish its apartment project.

According to Mecklenburg County records, Mill Creek Residential Trust obtained a permit Sept. 5 to demolish the remnants from the May 18 fire, and told Queen City News it plans to rebuild Moderna SouthPark on Liberty Row Drive.

“Despite the tragic fire that occurred on May 18, 2023, Mill Creek Residential Trust is committed to completing the Modera SouthPark community and plans to fully rebuild both buildings,” the company said. “As a first step, we have obtained a demolition permit for the building located at 7740 Liberty Row Drive. A second demolition permit has been submitted for the building located at 7741 Liberty Row Drive.”

The complex was originally slated to open in 2024. The project was Mill Creek’s first ground-up development in the Charlotte area.

Mill Creek hopes to complete all demolition activities by the end of 2023 and start the rebuild process immediately thereafter. The plans for the community will remain the same:

Two buildings with 239 units and an average of 1,100 square feet

Resort-style pool, golf simulator, electric vehicle charging stations and more

Mill Creek said safety is at the forefront as they move forward with construction.

“We continue to cooperate with state and local authorities as they investigate the circumstances that led to this fire,” the company said. “We take matters relating to safety very seriously and are forever mindful of the grief caused by this unfortunate tragedy. Our projects are designed and constructed to comply with local and national safety codes. We will also continue to implement best practices to help avoid situations like this in the future, including during construction.”