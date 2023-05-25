CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Seven days after the destructive fire in SouthPark reduced a construction site to ash, and killed two construction workers, thousands came together to honor those who died and those who fought to contain the flames.

A few dozen of the 175 first responders to the May 18 fire were honored in Symphony Park Thursday afternoon.

This included firefighters from Stations 2, 12, 14 and 16; Rescue 10; and Battalion Chiefs 1 and 5.

The family of construction worker Demonte Sherrill was also honored. Sherrill and coworker Reuben Holmes were unable to escape the fire.

Their bodies were found the next day.

“We need to understand that the loss of life, like that, is meaningful,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said at Thursday’s memorial.

City Councilmember Tariq Bokhari also called on community members to help Sherrill’s family and four children through donations on his GoFundMe page.

While their memories were remembered, community members also left messages on a support banner to show thanks for those firefighters who stepped up when their city needed them the most.