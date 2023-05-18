CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – The smoke plumes were so big Thursday morning they showed up on radar.

That’s not rain; it’s the thick smoke at the height of SouthPark’s massive apartment fire around 10 a.m.

Winds have been out of the east all day, sending smoke plumes to the west.

The poorest air quality has been confined to the site of the fire.

At one point Thursday afternoon, some nearby sensors were showing “yellow or moderate” impacts, meaning impacts possible to a few sensitive people. The area has since improved.

Dr. Aaron Levy is a pediatrician at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital and member of CleanAire N.C., a nonprofit group that monitors air quality in Charlotte.

“Stick to the basics; use your common sense,” Levy advised. “If you are smelling the smoke or coughing from the smoke, or in the midst of the smoke, best is the leave the area, or if you can’t leave the area, go indoors.”

SOUTHPARK FIRE VISUALS 🔥🧯 | The following video compiles our aerial, on-ground, and tower cam footage displaying the sheer destruction from Thursday's massive fire. Latest: https://t.co/8K8ZsGRaEM pic.twitter.com/euVS4utym3 — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 18, 2023

Levy says those near the fire are at the most risk of symptoms like coughing and difficulty breathing.

“Those with asthma, respiratory impacts like emphysema, heart disease, things like that, they can be most prone to the negative health impacts,” Levy added.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

To check for updates on our air quality, click here.