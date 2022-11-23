Speedway Christmas Drive-In Movie Night

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s that magical time of year again! Are you ready to see nearly four miles of lights set to the best holiday music?

On Thursdays, you can receive $5 off admission with your donation of a new, unwrapped toy for children 14 and under to the CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project and Toy Drive!

Movie Schedule | Queen City News Drive-In Movie Nights

Nov. 18-20: Die Hard and The Holiday

Die Hard and The Holiday Nov. 24-27: Christmas Vacation

Christmas Vacation Dec. 1-4: The Grinch

The Grinch Dec. 8-11: Elf

Elf Dec. 15-18: A Christmas Story

A Christmas Story Dec. 19-Dec. 25: The Polar Express

The Polar Express Dec. 29-Jan. 1: Home Alone

Speedway Christmas features more than 4 million captivating LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the track, through the infield, and under the concourse.

These lights are synchronized to cheerful Christmas music that guests can sing along to through their car radio as they drive through this epic show.

On top of the lights, the Christmas Village is back and better than ever for 2022. Visitors can grab a photo with Santa, snap a 360-degree selfie in Victory Lane, or get a head start on holiday shopping with local crafters and vendors on-site.

Christmas Village is open every Thursday – Sunday night and throughout the week of Christmas.

For more information on Speedway Christmas and Drive-In Movie Night, click here.