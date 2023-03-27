CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – On Monday night, Hornets president Fred Whitfield hosted his annual HoopTee Charities Legends Dinner at Steak 48.

It’s a charity Whitfield founded in 2002 that promotes the education, health, physical fitness, and well-being of underprivileged children.

The extensive guest list for the dinner included former Hornets Kemba Walker, Muggsy Bogues and Alonzo Mourning along with 5-time NBA champion Ron Harper. NASCAR Cup Series drivers Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick were also in attendance as well.

Charlotte Sports Live’s Gabe McDonald caught up with Walker and Reddick on the red carpet.