CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The ACC Baseball Championship will return to uptown Charlotte next spring, the league announced Thursday.

The weeklong tournament will again call Truist Field home from May 21-26, 2024. It was in Durham last season amid mostly gloomy weather after taking place in the home of the Charlotte Knights in 2021 and 2022.

“We are incredibly excited that the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship will return to the city of Charlotte, the new home of the ACC,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “The Charlotte Knights, in conjunction with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte, continue to be outstanding partners and we greatly appreciate their support of the league and our member institutions.”

The 2024 event will be the ACC’s 50th Baseball Championship and the 26th played in the state of North Carolina. Duke won the 2021 championship, while North Carolina claimed the 2022 title, each defeating N.C. State in the championship game.

Nearly 59,000 fans attended the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship in Charlotte, which ranks as the fifth-highest attendance in tournament history. North Carolina defeated N.C. State in front of a sellout crowd of 10,500 to claim the conference crown, the largest crowd to attend an ACC Championship Game.

Clemson won the 2023 ACC Championship, defeating Miami 11-5 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

All-Session passes for the tournament are on sale now, with prices beginning at $170 for field box and $225 for club seats. Existing Knights season-ticket holders will receive a discounted rate for the event and will also have opportunities to purchase the same seat as Knights games.