PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury earned their first win of the WNBA season with a 90-81 victory against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday night.

Diana Taurasi had 23 points and 10 assists, while Griner added 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Phoenix, which finished with 13 3-pointers, hit 11 of 17 3s in the first half for a 57-40 lead. Taurasi had three triples and 15 points at the break.

The 40-year-old Taurasi finished 4 of 9 from 3-point range, giving her 1,300 3s and extending her WNBA record. Sue Bird is second with 1,001.

Aerial Powers paced the Lynx (0-3) with 20 points off the bench. Jessica Shepherd and Diamond Miller had 13 points each and Tiffany Mitchell added 12.

For Phoenix, Sug Sutton had 14 off the bench and Moriah Jefferson and Sophie Cunningham each scored 13 points with three 3-pointers.

The Mercury finished 13 of 28 behind the arc, while the Lynx were 3 of 18. Phoenix went 5 of 6 from 3-point range — with triples from five different players — to open a 27-18 lead after one quarter.

Minnesota came within seven twice late in the third quarter. The Mercury finished 21 of 23 from the free-throw line.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports