MILWAUKEE (AP) — When he grew up dreaming about his first day in the major leagues, Sal Frelick never bothered imagining a scenario quite as remarkable as the debut he produced Saturday night.

“I think this blew it out of the water,” Frelick said after going 3 for 3, driving in the go-ahead run and making two outstanding catches in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

The 2021 first-round pick from Boston College was the first Brewer to have at least three hits and two RBIs in his debut and was the sixth player over the last 25 years to have at least three hits and a game-winning RBI in his opening game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“He showed us everything tonight,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He did the things that he’s good at and the reason that he’s here and the reason why he was a first-round pick. He put it all on display tonight.”

Atlanta’s Austin Riley homered for the fifth straight game to tie a Braves franchise record. Riley has gone 10 for 21 with six homers, 16 RBIs and nine runs over his last five games.

Riley’s three-run shot off Adrian Houser in the third gave the Braves a 3-0 lead.

Frelick made sure the Brewers came all the way back. Devin Williams then preserved Milwaukee’s lead by working out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to earn his 25th save in 27 opportunities.

After learning he had been promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Friday night, Frelick caught a Saturday morning flight to Chicago and drove about 80 miles to Milwaukee to arrive in plenty of time for the game.

His father, brother, sister and a few friends also made it for the game, though most of them also had to fly into Chicago before driving into Wisconsin.

“Mom’s at home with the dog,” Frelick said. “She’ll be here tomorrow.”

Frelick hit an infield single in his first career plate appearance and followed that up with a single down the right-field line to begin a two-run rally in the fifth. He singled home Jesse Winker in the sixth to tie the game and knocked in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

He also produced two noteworthy plays in the sixth to prevent extra-base hits when the Brewers trailed 3-2.

Frelick made a leaping catch of Marcell Ozuna’s shot near the top of the right-field wall and then raced into the right-center field gap, jumped and banged against the wall to snare a drive from Orlando Arcia.

“Thanks, Sal,” Houser said after the game. “I’ll get you a steak or something here soon.”

Milwaukee’s go-ahead rally began when Willy Adames led off the eighth with a double down the left-field line against Joe Jiménez (0-3). One out later, Adames took off for third on Andruw Monasterio’s grounder to shortstop Arcia.

Arcia tried to retire the lead runner rather than getting the easy out at first, but Adames reached third safely when Riley couldn’t handle the throw to first. Riley was charged with an error on the play.

“Once it got in line with his jersey and depth perception, I just kind of lost it,” Riley said. “In hindsight, I probably should have caught it.”

Frelick followed by lining to right, but Adames slid across the plate with the go-ahead run as Ronald Acuña Jr.’s throw got away from catcher Sean Murphy.

The Braves put the tying run at third with one out in the ninth as Eddie Rosario hit a one-out single and pinch-runner Forrest Wall – also making his big league debut – stole second and third. Williams struck out Arcia before walking Michael Harris II and Acuña to load the bases.

Williams worked his way out of it by striking out Ozzie Albies.

Joel Payamps (4-1) earned the win with one inning of scoreless relief. Milwaukee’s bullpen has thrown 27 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

Houser matched a career high with 10 strikeouts and allowed three runs in six innings. Atlanta starter Allan Winans — another player making his debut — gave up two runs in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said LHP Max Fried is expected to make at least one more rehabilitation appearance before getting activated. Fried hasn’t pitched for the Braves since May 5 due to a forearm issue.

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) threw three shutout innings in a rehabilitation appearance with Single-A Wisconsin on Saturday. Woodruff hasn’t pitched in the majors since April 7.

UP NEXT

RHP Bryce Elder (7-2, 3.31 ERA) pitches for Atlanta and RHP Julio Teheran (2-4, 4.01) starts for Milwaukee as this series concludes Sunday.

