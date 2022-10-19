CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was found intoxicated and unconscious and holding a gun with his vehicle in drive before he was arrested on Sunday morning on DWI charges, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Police.

Police released the new details on Bouknight’s arrest on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to reports that a person was passed out in his vehicle in a Charlotte parking lot Sunday morning, blocking the traffic way.

According to the police report, officers saw Bouknight unconscious inside the vehicle with the vehicle running and in drive. He had the handgun in his hands. Officers set up a perimeter and attempted to awaken Bouknight for approximately an hour using a public address system, blasting airhorns and using lights.

Police said that once Bouknight was awake, he refused to comply with commands and appeared confused for several minutes. They said he ate food inside his vehicle and then crashed into two police cars — one of front of him and another behind him.

Bouknight eventually exited the vehicle and was detained.

Bouknight stated at the scene that he had approximately four tequila shots prior to driving home, the report said.

Officer Craig Warren said in the report that Bouknight had glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. Bouknight was placed under arrest for DWI since he was in a public area and behind the wheel of a running vehicle, in drive, in the traffic way while intoxicated.

Bouknight was given a bond of $2,500.

The team said Monday that it was looking into the situation and had no further comment.

Bouknight was a first-round draft pick by the Hornets in 2021.

Charlotte opens the regular season on Wednesday night at San Antonio.

