LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Outman hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 7-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Byron Buxton and Joey Gallo homered for the Twins, who dropped two of the three in a matchup of division leaders.

The Dodgers trailed 3-2 in the seventh before scoring five runs all with two outs. Will Smith tied it after Emilio Pagan walked Miguel Vargas with the bases loaded and Outman put them on top when he drove a first-pitch fastball over the wall in center. It was the rookie outfielder’s ninth home run of the season and second career grand slam.

José De León (0-1) took the loss after he allowed two-out base hits to Smith and Max Muncy in the seventh.

Brusdar Graterol (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings in what was largely a bullpen game for the Dodgers. Starter Dustin May left after the first inning due to right elbow pain. May had Tommy John Surgery two years ago.

Manager Dave Roberts said after the game that May had a flexor pronator strain and will be going on the injured list.

May wasn’t the only one injured as there was attrition on both teams. Minnesota center fielder Nick Gordon fractured his right shin after he a fouled a pitch off his leg in the fifth inning. Second baseman Jorge Polanco left in the seventh due to a hamstring strain and Gallo suffered a bruised shin after taking a foul ball of his leg in the ninth.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Gordon will be out at least a month.

Mookie Betts had two hits and factored in the Dodgers’ first two runs. He hit his first triple of the season to lead off the third and scored on Freddie Freeman’s sacrifice fly.

After Buxton’s homer tied it, the Dodgers answered back in the fourth when Betts drove in Outman on a two-out base hit to center.

Gallo evened it in the sixth on a solo shot to center. The Twins grabbed the lead in the seventh when Willi Castro stole third base and scored on pitcher Caleb Ferguson’s throwing error when it looked like Castro might be caught in a rundown between second and third.

NOT GRAY’S DAY

Minnesota’s Sonny Gray came into the game leading the majors with a 1.39 ERA but struggled in four innings.

The right-hander faced constant traffic in his four innings of work. He allowed two runs on five hits and walked three. He also struck out four.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Justin Bruihl was optioned to make room for Covey. … RHP Jimmy Nelson (right elbow inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Joe Ryan (6-1, 2.16 ERA), who has recorded double-digit strikeouts in three of his eight starts, gets the call in the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (5-3, 3.61 ERA) will make his first career start against the Cardinals on Thursday to start a four-game set at St. Louis.

