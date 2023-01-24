SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin holds a slim lead during the first run of a giant slalom and is in position for a record-breaking 83rd World Cup win.

Shiffrin currently shares the women’s record of 82 wins with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn.

Shiffrin stood 0.13 seconds ahead of world champion Lara Gut-Behrami and 0.27 ahead of home favorite Federica Brignone at the Kronplatz resort in San Vigilio on Tuesday.

Petra Vlhova, Shiffrin’s usual rival, was 1.01 back, with Olympic champion Sara Hector nearly two seconds behind.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.

The second run starts at 1:30 p.m.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports