MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill sat out a big portion of Miami’s 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans Monday night after he landed awkwardly on his ankle while being tackled in the first quarter.

The star Dolphins receiver returned late in the third quarter as fans chanted “MVP!” but was in and out of the game from there and finished with 61 yards receiving. Hill entered the game as the NFL’s leader in receiving yards with 1,481 and was on pace for the first 2,000-yard receiving season in league history.

Hill said after the game that he was in a lot of pain and could not cut and change directions like he normally would.

“When it happened, my first reaction was ‘My ankle gone.’” Hill said. “Then my adrenaline kicked in, and I ran off the field. Then I sat for a while and it got stiff.”

Hill got hurt when he was tackled on a catch that went for a 6-yard loss. He went down briefly and grabbed at his left leg. He began limping off the field, then ran off. Hill stood on the sideline with his helmet in his hand as the second quarter started and did not return until there were about six minutes left in the third quarter.

“I just made up my mind that it’s gonna hurt, it’s gonna suck tonight and tomorrow morning, but I just went back in the game,” Hill said.

Hill came in and immediately caught passes of 23 and 25 yards to set up Jason Sanders’ 31-yard field goal that tied it at 13 at the beginning of the fourth, but he wasn’t on the field much as the Dolphins tried to rally in the closing minutes after blowing a late 14-point lead.

Miami’s offense was out of sync for much of the game, but coach Mike McDaniel didn’t want to use the excuse of not having their leading receiver.

“There’s a good amount of offense that goes through him,” McDaniel said. “It wasn’t the reason for the lack of first half or really first three-quarter points. I think there were just critical times that we would be off a hair on first or second down and you’re put in a third down situation, and our protection wasn’t exactly what maybe we’d be used to on a play or two.

“Obviously a player of Tyreek’s caliber, it hurts when he’s not in. However, I think there was plenty of offense to be had and we’ve got a lot of guys that I trust to do that.”

The Dolphins were 2 of 5 in the red zone and didn’t score a touchdown on offense until Raheem Mostert’s 3-yard rush in the fourth. They did have 158 yards rushing.

“I think what they wanted game plan-wise was to put a shell over our team, forcing us to run the ball, forcing us to beat them that way,” said quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. “But when you have someone like Tyreek go down, it does make it tough, but when you also have a couple of your key o-linemen go down, as well, it does hurt the guys up front and sort of the way we operate.”

Tagovailoa faced more pressure than usual with the Dolphins missing three starters on their offensive line. Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle) and right guard Rob Hunt (hamstring) did not play, and center Connor Williams injured his knee in the first quarter and did not return.

Tagovailoa was sacked five times, including on fourth down on the final play of the game.

