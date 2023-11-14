CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Bahamas Bowl, moving to Charlotte for the 2023 college football bowl game calendar, will be renamed to the Famous Toastery Bowl, ESPN announced Tuesday.

Famous Toastery is a local restaurant in Charlotte and will be the title sponsor of the December bowl game.

Charlotte-based breakfast, brunch & lunch franchise @FamousToastery named title sponsor of @ESPNEvents' Charlotte, N.C. bowl game



🏈 Famous Toastery Bowl

📍 @Charlotte49ers' Jerry Richardson Stadium

🗓️ Monday, Dec. 18 | 2:30p ET | ESPN



More: https://t.co/t7lDzMRHMx pic.twitter.com/BHbaeyqBAy — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 14, 2023

“Out of all the major corporations and renowned brands in Charlotte, Famous Toastery is honored to be the title sponsor of ESPN Events’ bowl game here in the Queen City,” Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery, said. “It’s humbling to occupy this position as a relatively small but growing brand with tremendous popularity and the best food and following out there. We recognized this could be a pivotal moment for our brand and our franchisees, so we sprang into action to pull this opportunity together very quickly.”

Due to renovations at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas, the game will be played at Jerry Richardson Stadium on the campus of UNC Charlotte.

Famous Toastery has been a popular brunch spot since it was born in 2005. Earlier this year, NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell signed a partnership with Famous Toastery, putting the brand on the map in the sports industry.

The deal allows Famous Toastery to participate in pre and post-game events, including the coin toss and trophy presentation to the winning team.

“We always knew there was something super special about Famous Toastery. After starting this brand in a house almost 20 years ago, I’ve had the honor and privilege to watch it flourish into a household name here in North Carolina,” Robert Maynard, Founder and CEO of Famous Toastery, said. “Now, with this sponsorship opportunity, we have an incredible opportunity to grow Famous Toastery into a prominent brand amongst college football fans across the country.”

The Famous Toastery Bowl, which will feature teams from the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA, will be played at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

The Bahamas Bowl is expected to return to The Bahamas in 2024 once the renovations are complete.