BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Crusaders will face the Crusaders for a World Series berth starting Friday.

Confused? Well, the Belmont Abbey Crusaders (41-16) baseball team squares off against top seed and defending national champions North Greenville Crusaders (47-9) starting at 7:30 p.m. in Tigerville, S.C.

The best-of-three series has two possible games Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.

It’s the second straight Division II Southeast Super Regional appearance for Belmont Abbey after defeating Columbus State and Newberry last weekend at the Southeast Regional at Newberry.

But these Belmont Abbey Crusaders want more, especially after a 41-win season tied for most in the program’s history.

Photos courtesy of Belmont Abbey College Athletics

“It’s the chance to continue to compete with this group,” Abbey coach Chris Anderson said. “Anytime you get a chance to continue your playing season, especially with a chance to go the College World Series on the line, it’s a pretty cool time for everybody.”

This is the first time since the Super Regional format was implemented in 2019 that the team has made it this far in the tournament. Belmont Abbey is gunning for its first CWS appearance since 2009.