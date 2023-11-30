BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills pass rusher Von Miller turned himself into a Dallas-area police department Thursday after 34-year-old allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in their luxury apartment Wednesday morning.

Police told News 4 that Miller and the victim “got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim,” who suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized. Under Texas law, assault against a pregnant person is a third-degree felony.

The Buffalo Bills said the team was made aware of an incident involving Miller and is “in the process of gathering more information.” The Bills are currently on their bye week. They visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Miller and the victim have been in a romantic relationship for 7 years and have children together, according to the warrant for his arrest. The document also states that the victim, whose name is being withheld by News 4, is six weeks pregnant and had discussed her due date and doctor’s visits with Miller.

Miller turned himself in to the Glenn Heights Police Department around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to CBS11 in Dallas.

According to the warrant, the incident began over an argument about travel plans. When Miller’s girlfriend slammed a door out of frustration, Miller allegedly became “visibly angry” and yelled at her to “get out” while attempting to push and shove her out of the apartment.

The warrant accuses Miller of the following as the incident escalated:

Pushing his girlfriend while stepping on her feet, causing her to fall back into a chair

Applying pressure around her neck with one hand for 3-5 seconds

Throwing her laptop on the ground and stomping on it

Pulling her by her hair and ultimately pulling out a chunk of hair

Grabbing her and pushing her into a couch

Applying pressure around her neck with both hands, causing pain but no difficulty breathing

The warrant states that both Miller and the victim attempted to record video on their phone during the altercation. Miller allegedly left the apartment once his girlfriend said she was going to call the police.

The Dallas Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit interviewed the victim after the incident and “observed minor abrasions on [her] left hand along with bruising to her neck, injuries consistent with applied pressure to the neck.”

Miller was acquired by the Bills in 2022. He has appeared in eight games this season after rehabbing from a torn ACL.

Legal experts in Texas told News 4 that assault is typically a class A misdemeanor but can be enhanced depending on the circumstances. According to Texas law, assaulting a pregnant person elevates the charge to a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in state prison if convicted.

“You don’t see it very often, but it is an enhancement that brings what you would consider a class A misdemeanor — where somebody felt pain for an assault — up to a third-degree felony which is a really big deal,” said Texas criminal defense attorney Brady Wyatt, who is not affiliated with this case.

The Dallas County district attorney’s office will investigate this case, Wyatt said, adding that it could potentially be referred to a grand jury.

Miller is a two-time Super Bowl champion who made eight Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams before coming to Buffalo. His 123.5 career sacks rank 19th all-time and are the most among all active players.

Miller was investigated for an alleged domestic incident in 2021, but was not charged.

In 2013, Miller was suspended six games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Miller’s agent did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement to News 4, the NFL said it is aware of the matter and has been in contact with the Bills.

This is a developing story, check back for updates