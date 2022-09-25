CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s a question typically heard at a Hollywood red carpet event.

“Part of the excitement is, Who is he going to show up in?” Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn explains.

But unlike say Chris Evans at a movie premier, Chinn isn’t wearing Brunello Cucinelli.

It’s more Mitchell and Ness.

“My agent gave me the idea,” Chinn admits. “He’s like, ‘Man, the city has really embraced you.'”

So Chinn decided to embrace back. As an homage, the 24-year-old Carolina captain started arriving to Bank of America Stadium on game days, wearing the uniforms of the most famous athletes in North and South Carolina Sports history.

There’s been basketball (Steph Curry), football (Julius Peppers and Steve Smith), and even NASCAR (Dale Earnhardt Jr.).

“The cool part about the jerseys is that I’ve been able to connect with so many teams,” Chinn said.

Another reason Chinn says he likes wearing jerseys is that it allows him to channel the mindset of the athlete he’s wearing.

“You definitely feel that,” Chinn said. “The Earnhardt one was one of those like, ‘Yea I just pulled up here in a tracksuit.'”

As cool as that would have been to keep, Chinn says he decided early on to auction off all of the jerseys with proceeds going to the charities of the represented athletes. Much to his delight, he’s raised a bit of money.

“There is a few of them that went for about 2 thousand dollars,” he says.

With the pregame tradition now going on in year two, Chinn says it is starting to take on a life of its own. In fact, athletes, schools, and teams have donated their jerseys in hopes to be his next pregame look.

“They’ve really embraced me as well,” Chinn says smiling.

As for what’s coming next, Chinn wouldn’t say.

“You got to stay tuned.”