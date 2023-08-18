EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — A late comeback with third-string quarterback Jake Luton came up short, and the Carolina Panthers fell to the New York Giants 21-19 in preseason play Friday night.

Luton, making his Panthers’ debut in MetLife Stadium, led two touchdown drives. The first ended with a 1-yard Rakeem Blackshear touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, followed by a drive capped off by a 20-yard pass to Gary Jennings to get within 2 points.

Starting quarterback Bryce Young played the team’s first two offensive series. He completed 3-of-6 passes for 35 yards. His second drive was the most promising of his young career, lasting more than 10 minutes and resulting in a Matthew Wright 53-yard field goal in the second quarter.

It was the Panthers’ first points of the preseason. The team fell to 0-2.

In two preseason games, Young has thrown for 56 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Backup signal-caller Matt Corral was 9-of-13 for 71 yards.

Blackshear rushed for a team-high 31 yards.

The Carolina defense was without star defensive end Brian Burns, plus Derrick Brown and Justin Houston.

For the home Giants, quarterbacks Daniel Jones (a Charlotte Latin grad) and Tyrod Taylor each threw touchdown passes. Former Panther kicker Graham Gano made all three of his extra points.

Giants star running back Saquon Barkley didn’t see the field.

The Panthers’ next preseason game is at home next Friday against the Detroit Lions.