CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It may seem a bit random but trust us, there was no better way to interview Bradley Bozeman than on the go.

“That’s very true,” the 27-year-old says smiling. “I like going places.”

Some prefer to do it by train or by boat. Bozeman however prefers by car.

“This offseason,” he reminisces. “I did I think five thousand miles by myself.”

But traveling isn’t the Carolina center’s only passion. He also likes making the world a better place. In fact in 2018, he and his wife Nikki established the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation to do just that.

“We talk to at-risk kids about bullying and about the dangers of bullying and how to stop that,” he explains.

By 2020, the stars aligned perfectly. To save money on rent, the Bozeman’s had been living in an RV. They also had been receiving emails for speaking opportunities across the country. Considering their love for the road, there was only one thing to do.

“We decided to put a road map of all these schools that contacted us and we drove eight thousand miles.”

From Maryland to Georgia, out to Alabama, all the way to California and back. Just like Johnny Cash, they went everywhere man, and man, did Bradley have a shocking story for anyone that heard him speak.

“Growing up I was a teddy bear. I didn’t mess with anybody. Didn’t want anybody messing with me. Kids take advantage of that. Kids are cruel.”

And even if you grow to be 6-5 and 325 pounds, the pain still hurts all the same. You see, to the surprise of many of the kids he met, Bozeman was also bullied growing up. He got through by throwing himself into football and now he’s encouraging anyone in a similar situation to follow their own passion and use it as a coping mechanism, just like he did.



“Whether it’s cooking or ball. It doesn’t matter. Whatever it is, put all your energy into that.”

Sound advice from a guy whose desire to make a difference is as strong as he is a football player.