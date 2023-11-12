(BLACK & BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — The Panthers lost a close one to the Chicago Bears Thursday night, but close isn’t good enough in the National Football League.

This certainly isn’t the start Bryce Young was hoping to have to his NFL career, but it, and the season, are far from over. With eight games to go, half are against divisional opponents.

It all starts with the offense where the team ranks last in yards per attempt (5.5). Pushing the ball down the field for explosive plays is so important. It allows the offense to get into a rhythm and get the defense off-balance.

Bryce Young has been relying heavily on Adam Thielen who is third in the NFL in catches (68) and top 10 in receiving yards (652) among wide receivers.

Defensively, the team will look to get after the quarterback more. The Panthers have the fourth least amount of sacks (17) in the league.

The Panthers’ next test is Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1:00 when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys into the Queen City.