CHARLOTTE (BLACK & BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — The Panthers return to Bank of America after a heartbreaking 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in week 10.

They face a Dallas Cowboys team who stomped the New York Giants last week and are on pace to finish the season as one of the top teams in the NFC. However, that won’t stop the Panthers from putting up a fight.

Carolina’s passing game will be put to the test on Sunday. They rank last in the NFL in passing yards per attempt (5.5) and Dallas only gives up 5.9 passing yards per attempt, good for seventh best in the league.

The wide receivers’ ability to get yards after the catch will be crucial for how well the Panthers will be able to move the ball and score points.

Defensively, the Panthers face one of the game’s best wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb. He ranks 7th in catches, 3rd in receiving yards and first in receptions of 20 yards or more.

So far this season, the Panthers have given up the fifth-fewest passing yards and they’ll need that type of coverage against the Cowboys’ explosive passing game.

This will be the 14th matchup between the two teams, with the Cowboys leading the series 10-3 including a 5-1 record in Carolina.

The last game was a Cowboys victory in Dallas on October 3, 2021, by a score of 36-28.

Sunday’s game starts at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium and you can watch all the action on Queen City News.