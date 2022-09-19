(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Brian Burns is just one sack away from passing Thomas Davis (28.0) for fourth all-time in franchise history after a 2 sack performance against the Giants.

Burns sat down will Charlotte Sports Live’s Will Kunkel where he made it very clear that even if the Panthers are “getting their ass kicked” they will fight till the end. There is no quit in this Panthers team.

He also says he doesn’t think the Panthers should change their approach after the slow start to the season. Burns says he believes in the plan.