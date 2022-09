(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Matt Rhule says David Tepper and the Panthers need to “double down” and stick to their plan going forward.

Rhule say down with Charlotte Sports Live’s Will Kunkel in this exclusive interview.

Rhule has had success at Temple and Baylor in his 3rd season of rebuilding.

That rebuilding plan seems to have hit a speed bump to start the 2022 season after an 0-2 start.

This interview was conducted week 1 before the Browns game.