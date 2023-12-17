CHARLOTTE (BLACK & BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — The Panthers finally return to Bank of America Stadium for the first time in nearly a month to face their third straight NFC South opponent. This time, it’s against the Atlanta Falcons whom they met in week 1 and lost 24-10.

All three NFC South rivals are now tied atop the division, and it could be the Panthers’ defense that steps up to play spoiler in week 15.

Both teams are in the bottom 10 in points scored per game, both averaging less than 20 points and the weather conditions for Sunday certainly won’t be favorable for either offense.

On defense, however, the Panthers rank in the top 5 in total yards allowed per game, averaging just under 298.4 yards.

Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Burns needs just one more tackle for loss to pass Kawann Short for fourth all-time in team history.

Atlanta got the best of Carolina in week 1, but the Panthers won the last time the two met in Charlotte in 2022 with a final score of 25-15. The Falcons lead the all-time regular season series 36-21.

The week 15 contest between the Panthers and the Falcons starts at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium on WJZY.