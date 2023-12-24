CHARLOTTE (BLACK & BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — Will we see a Christmas Miracle in Charlotte on Sunday? The Panthers haven’t had back-to-back wins since weeks 13 and 14 in 2022. They will look to ride week 15’s momentum Sunday against the Packers.

Meanwhile, Green Bay is coming off a 34-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Will both teams repeat week 15’s results?

The Panthers’ offense hasn’t been flashy by any means, but when you have a solid defense it can lead to low-scoring wins like last week against the Falcons.

Carolina now ranks third in both total yards allowed per game (291.6) and passing net yards per game (173.7). Jordan Love and the Packers are still firmly in the hunt for the NFC playoff picture and will throw everything they have at the Panthers’ defense.

The Packers have had a very up-and-down year. They are currently on a two-game losing streak to the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but before they won three straight, two of which were against teams that will be in the playoffs this year in the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

This will be Carolina’s ninth Christmas Eve game in Franchise history. They have a 4-4 record and won their last 2 games on the day before Christmas.

Against the Packers, the Panthers are 6-10 all-time with the last matchup being a 24-16 loss in week 15 of the 2020 season.

Week 16’s contest starts at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.