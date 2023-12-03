TAMPA BAY, FL. (BLACK & BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — Frank Reich’s tenure in Carolina may be over, but the 2023 season is not.

The Panthers are in Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers in a Week 13 divisional matchup.

Just because the team fired their head coach, it doesn’t mean you should chalk this game up as a loss. According to CBS Sports, NFL teams are 15-9 since 2010 in games after their head coach is fired.

Most recently, the Raiders, who fired Josh McDaniels after week eight, won their next game against the New York Giants. And going back to last year, after Reich was fired by the Colts, interim head coach Jeff Saturday took over and won his first game against the Raiders.

The Panthers will face their old friend Baker Mayfield in what could be a low-scoring affair. Both teams rank in the bottom five in rushing yards per game and the bottom 10 in offensive points per game.

Although their offense may not be scoring a lot of points, this season is Mayfield’s best completion percentage (64.7) so far.

The Panthers’ defense will look to continue making strides. The unit currently ranks in the top 10 in yards allowed per game (304.5) and top five in stopping teams on third down.

The Panthers are 25-20 against the Bucs all-time, with the most recent meeting being a 30-24 loss in week 17 of 2022.

Sunday’s contest starts at 4:05 in Tampa Bay on CBS.