MIAMI, FL. (BLACK & BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — The Panthers have a hard matchup ahead of them in week 6, but will look to rock the Miami Dolphins off of their game.

No matter the score, Bryce Young will have to control what he can control. In week 5 vs the Lions, Young had his most passing yards (243) on the season. Although it wasn’t good enough for a win, the team was at least moving in the right direction, offensively.

On the defensive, the Panthers will have some things to clean up after allowing the Lions to throw for 377 yards- 2nd most against the team this season.

The Dolphins lead the league in rushing yards (929), passing yards (1,681) and total offensive touchdowns (24).

The Panthers, on the other hand, have 480 rushing yards, 1,111 passing yards and nine total offensive touchdowns. To say that all phases have to be at their best to beat the Dolphins is an understatement.

In seven matchups all-time vs. the Dolphins, the Panthers are 2-5 with the most recent game back in November of 2021 being a 33-10 loss.

The week 6 contest between two former Alabama quarterbacks starts at 1:00 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami