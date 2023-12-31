JACKSONVILLE, FL. (BLACK & BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — The Panthers travel to Jacksonville to take on the AFC South-leading Jaguars for the last game of 2023.

The Jaguars, 8-7, are tied for first in the AFC South and are on the brink of winning the division for the second consecutive season and only the third time in franchise history; however, they will have to snap a four-game losing streak to get one step closer.

The Jaguars will be without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence who’s dealing with a sprained shoulder. This is the first game he’s missing in his professional career.

The Panthers’ strong defense will instead be facing C.J. Bethard. In only a few appearances this season, Bethard has a 79.3% completion rate with 171 yards and one passing touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, this could be a good day on the ground for the Panthers. The Jaguars rank 30th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (138.8).

Carolina is 4-3 all-time against Jacksonville. The last matchup was in 2019 when the Panthers won 34-27.

Week 17’s contest kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville on CBS.