(BLACK & BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — The Panthers are traveling to Detroit as the only winless team in the NFL, and hope to put a crooked number in the win column by the time the week is over.

Wide receiver DJ Chark faces his former team for the first time after spending the 2022 season with the Lions.

He played a moderate role, catching 30 passes and finishing 3rd on the team in receiving yards with 502.

In four games with the Panthers, Chark has seven catches for 129 yards and one touchdown.

The Lions are not an easy team to stop when they have the ball. According to NFL.com, they are tied for 4th in the league in total touchdowns (13).

However, they could be without star wide receiver Amon Ra St. Brown and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs who are both dealing with injuries.

The Panthers are also a tad banged up. They’ll be without safety Xavier Woods, guard Austin Corbett and tight end Stephen Sullivan.

Cornerback Donte Jackson is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Historical trends would suggest the Panthers have a good shot to beat the Lions in week 5.

They are 8-4 all-time against the NFC North foe and looking to extend their winning streak against them to three. Most recently, the Panthers beat the Lions at home in 2022 37 to 23.

The game starts at 1:00 on Sunday at Ford Field.