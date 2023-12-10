NEW ORLEANS, LA. (BLACK & BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers travel to New Orleans in week 14 for their third straight away game.

The Saints might think they have a ‘big easy’ win on their hands, but anything can happen in divisional games. The Panthers lost the first meeting this season 20-17 on Monday night in week two at home.

This could be another low-scoring affair as both teams are in the top 10 in pass yards allowed per game, averaging less than 200 yards.

The Saints’ starting quarterback Derek Carr cleared concussion protocol and will start on Sunday; however, all-around gadget player Taysom Hill is likely out with foot and hand injuries.

For the Panthers, tight end Hayden Hurst is out with a concussion, but Jaycee Horn and Vonn Bell carry no injury designations and will play.

A Panthers win on Sunday would put the all-time series between the two teams back at .500 (29-29). The Saints broke the deadlock in its week two win.

Sunday’s game starts at 1:00 from the Ceasers Superdome on Queen City News.