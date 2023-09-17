(BLACK & BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — Another week, another NFC South rival for the Carolina Panthers.

Bank of America Stadium will be packed for Bryce Young’s home debut against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

In his first NFL game, Young went 20-for-38 with 146 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Saints march into town with Derek Carr as the team’s quarterback. He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.

“Looking forward to, you know, another division game, at home division game, against a good football team, obviously coming off of a win,” Head Coach Frank Reich said. “They’re really good in all 3 phases. Very well coached, a very formidable defense, very stingy, 9 games in a row of 20 points or less. Very good in the secondary, good pressure package, very multiple on defense. Offensively, they’re very multiple, a bunch of different personnel packages. High level quarterback in Derek Carr who we have a ton of respect for.”

Defensively, the Panthers will be without a big piece of their defense in cornerback Jaycee Horn.

He’s been placed on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury. That means Horn will miss at least the next four games.

Positively, in the midst of contract negotiations, Brian Burns is still a force for the Panthers defense. In week one against the Falcons, he finished with five tackles and led the team in sacks with two.

BBKL will have another preview tomorrow night at 6:30 on Queen City News.