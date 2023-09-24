(BLACK & BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — The big story heading into week 3 isn’t who’s on the field, but who is off.

Number one overall pick Bryce Young is OUT Sunday against the Seahawks with an ankle injury he suffered in week two against the Saints.

Starting in Young’s place will be veteran Andy Dalton.

The 36-year-old quarterback spent the 2022 season as the starter for the New Orleans Saints. Dalton threw for 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 66.7% passing.

It’s a bit of a different story for Dalton’s counterpart on the Seahawks. Geno Smith, a backup for most of his career in the NFL, found a home in Seattle.

He earned the starting gig in the 2022 season and made the most of it. Smith had career highs in completion percentage (69.8- led the league), passing yards and touchdowns, while leading the team to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth.

The Panthers look to get their first win on Sunday in one of the league’s toughest stadiums to play in against the “12th man”.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 on CBS.