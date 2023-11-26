NASHVILLE, TN. (BLACK & BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers travel to Nashville to take on the Titans in the first of three consecutive away games.

Another battle between rookie quarterbacks, Bryce Young faces off against fellow SEC alum and first overall pick (of the second round) Will Levis.

This could be a very low-scoring game as both the Panthers and Titans rank fourth and fifth, respectively in total pass yards. Both teams also rank in the bottom 10 in total touchdowns this season.

A big key for the Panthers will be containing star running back Derrick Henry. He ranks in the top 10 in rushing yards.

Although he’s not having the best season of his career, he still is one of the most talented backs in the NFL over the last five years. From 2017-2022, Henry led the league in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and rushing yards per game.

The Panthers are a middle-of-the-pack defense when it comes to total rush yards and yards per carry, but have given up the second most rushing touchdowns (16) so far this year.

This is the seventh all-time meeting between the two teams who are 3-3 against each other. The Panthers came away with a 30-20 win in the last matchup in 2019 at Bank of America Stadium.

Whoever wins on Sunday will take the lead in the all-time series. The game begins at 1 p.m. at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. You can watch all the action on Queen City News.