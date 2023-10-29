CHARLOTTE (BLACK & BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — The battle of rookie quarterbacks takes center stage in week eight at Bank of America Stadium.

Bryce Young and CJ Stroud were taken with the top two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and both come into this matchup off of their bye week.

Both signal-callers have had vastly different starts to their careers, as Stroud is 3-3 and Young is still searching for his first NFL victory.

Before the bye week, the Panthers’ offense was showing signs of positive consistency, scoring more than 20 points in back-to-back games; however, the defense gave up 42 points in both.

If Young and Stroud settle into their respective game plans, this could be a high-scoring game. The Panthers give up the second-most points per game (31) and the Texans have the least amount of sacks (9).

If there’s any game for the Panthers defense to step up, it’s this one. Although they allow the second most rushing yards per game (144.3), the Texans have the third-fewest rushing yards per attempt (3.1).

Houston and Carolina have faced off six times, with the Panthers leading the series 4-2 and all four wins being the four most recent games between the two.

The teams last met in Houston in 2021 where the Panthers won 24-9.

Sunday’s game starts at 1:00 and you can catch all the action on Queen City News.