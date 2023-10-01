(BLACK & BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — The Panthers return home and Bryce Young looks to return to the field after missing week 3 against the Seahawks with an ankle injury.

Both the Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings are going into week 4 looking for their first win.

In Young’s absence, the wide receivers looked to get in form with backup quarterback Andy Dalton.

The Panthers had 334 passing yards in week 3 in Seattle, that’s more than the total yards they put up in weeks 1 and 2.

Young will look to capitalize with those receivers against a Minnesota defense who’s allowing the 2nd highest completion percentage and 5th most yards-per-attempt to opposing offenses, according to NFL.com.

Although they give up a lot of pass yards, they return the favor to opposing defenses. Through four weeks, Kirk Cousins leads the NFL in passing yards (1075) and passing touchdowns (9).

The Panthers have the 3rd most sacks in the league (10) and it will be a big boost if they can stop a high-scoring offense from airing the ball out.

The Panthers are still a little banged up on both sides of the ball.

Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) is out and linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip) is questionable after practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday.

On offense, wide receiver Jonathon Mingo (concussion) and running back Miles Sanders (groin) are both questionable.

The Panthers are 6-10 all-time (3-3 at home) against the Minnesota Vikings.

They’ll look to get their first win against the NFC North team since 2017. The week 4 contest is at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.