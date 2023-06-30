CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A high level of patriotism will be on display this July 4th holiday weekend at Bank of America Stadium when the USA Men’s National Team faces off against Trinidad & Tobago in a CONCACAF Gold Cup match Sunday night (7 p.m., Queen City News).

Gold Cup headed to Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte was one of 14 cities selected to host this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, tournament officials announced in April.

“The presence of a major, international soccer tournament is another example of Tepper Sports and Entertainment being a leader in hosting live events throughout the region,” Charlotte FC President Joe LaBlue said.

Sunday’s match is a group-stage match.

The USA has won the tourney seven times with Mexico (8) the only country boasting more. CONCACAF includes teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean.