BOSTON (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams had successful surgery Friday on his left hand, the team reported.

The Charlotte native’s procedure repaired a tear of the radial collateral ligament of the third metacarpo-phalangeal joint.

Williams averaged career-highs of 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds this season for the Celtics, whose season ended with a Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics said Williams is expected to make a full return to basketball activities in six to eight weeks.

Williams attended Providence Day School before his college career at Tennessee.