CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The young season of the Charlotte Bootleggers ended at 1-2 on Sunday.

The Professional Box Lacrosse Association announced it was postponing its season as of Jan. 31 on Sunday night. League officials said season ticket holders would be contacted and receive a full refund for the duration of the season.

The team was in its first season in the first-year league. In a Queen City News story published Monday, the Bootleggers said they were encouraged by Bojangles Coliseum attendance in the first two games of the season.

League officials said a reorganization of the league and team operation was necessary for Sunday’s season postponement.

“We made a difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the inaugural season,” said owner Carmen Kesner. “Our vision is to implement a fast, physical, safe, and exciting experience for our fans and players. We believe we have been able to create this experience, but we feel there are elements we need to improve upon.”

Part of that reorganization comes with the appointment of Brad Bryant, the new Chief Executive Officer of the PBLA.

“I’m excited about what is in store for this league. My goal is to take Mr. Kesner’s concept to the next level and create a sustainable product for years to come that both the players and the fans can be proud of.”

Queen City News reported that two previous lacrosse teams in Charlotte had folded. The team had scheduled games through April 16.