CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Charlotte Checkers are preparing to take the ice outdoors Saturday, Jan. 13.

The team’s chief operating officer, Tera Black, joins CSL to break down the preparations for the Queen City Outdoor Classic at Truist Field, including what it took to get this event to Charlotte, the special-event sweaters the team will be wearing and how the game of hockey has grown in Charlotte with the Checkers being here.

The Checkers will face the Rochester Americans Saturday at 7 p.m.