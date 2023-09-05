CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Checkers unveiled their ‘Queen City Outdoor Classic’ jerseys Tuesday night.

The specialty jerseys will only be worn for the event and are a hybrid of those worn by the team during the 1950s and 1970s.

Check them out below!

The uniforms feature a red and white color scheme with baseball-inspired ‘Checkers’ wordmark across the front and the event logo on the shoulders.

On Monday, Oct. 16, tickets will go on sale to the general public and can be found here.