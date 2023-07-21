CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Women’s National Team is beginning what some hope will be another trip to the Word Cup Finals.

The women’s team opened their quest in Auckland, New Zealand, and beat Vietnam 3-0. Queen City News Reporter Daniel Pierce was in the middle of the action Friday in Charlotte.

It’s a story of ‘a three-peat’ in the making. The U.S. Women’s National Team attempting to do something no other team in history has ever done. And fans are here for it.

“We’ve got to have her score. And the fact that she did, right in the first few minutes. That’s awesome,” one fan said to Queen City News.

The match-up against Vietnam is a crucial stage to see where this team is compared to the rest of the world.

“The U.S. Women are better than, anybody else. Better than the men, clearly. And they’re here showing that off,” another fan said.

The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team is also entering the world with, after experiencing more turnover between World Cups, than any other Women’s World Cup Team in the nation’s history.

“I mean, women’s soccer around the world has grown. Everyone has gotten better. So, It’s going to be tough. Everyone’s going to have a good World Cup,” a fan said.

Even though there are hardships ahead, these fans will be here American flags in hand.

=