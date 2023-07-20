CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte FC cleared the air on speculation of a potential surface change for its highest-profile match of the season.

On Thursday, a representative for the Major League Soccer team said it will play the rest of its home games with the current, artificial turf at Bank of America Stadium.

“All of our Major League Soccer matches are scheduled to be played on turf and there is no plan to change to natural grass,” a Charlotte FC spokesperson told CSL.

On Oct. 15, the team is scheduled to play Inter Miami, a team featuring one of the sport’s all-time greats, Lionel Messi. Messi, 36, has never played a professional game on artificial turf.

THE MESSI EFFECT ⚽️ | For the @CharlotteFC match on Oct. 21, prices went from around $40 to nearly $300 for a single ticket within hours. More from @WillLewisTV: https://t.co/PUWL5R2097 pic.twitter.com/kY2hdo6m26 — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) June 7, 2023

Since Messi joined Miami’s team in June, ticket demand skyrocketed, and the team opened up the majority of the upper bowl – a rarity for FC games. There are tickets remaining, but the cheapest are selling at a base price of $150 for the stadium’s upper corners. Seats closer to the field are going for more than $500.

Last year, Bank of American Stadium temporarily switched to natural grass for a match against English Premier League team Chelsea. The stadium built in 1996 switched from grass to the popular FieldTurf in 2021.