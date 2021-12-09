Skip to content
Charlotte FC
CLTFC keep playoff hopes alive with 3-2 win vs. CHI
Top Charlotte FC Headlines
Rios scores in CLTFC’s 1-0 win over New York City …
CLTFC drops 3rd straight with 2-0 loss at Cincinnati
CLTFC loses 3rd straight home match, 2-0, to Toronto
Late goal lifts Orlando City to 2-1 win over CLTFC
Bronico records first goal in 3-1 CLTFC dub
‘Let’s go!’: Fans pumped for Charlotte FC headquarters
More Charlotte FC
Future CLT FC HQ to be in SE Charlotte
Charlotte sports fans unite for charity cookout
Charlotte FC routed 5-0 in Los Angeles
LAFC ups win streak to 6 with 5-0 rout over CLTFC
Midfielder Sergio Ruiz departs Charlotte FC
Przybylko sparks Fire to 3-2 victory over CLT FC
Charlotte FC stomps D.C. United 3-0 in rematch
MLS
Charlotte pulls away late for 4-1 victory over Nashville
CLT FC records point in 1-1 draw versus Columbus
All MLS matches coming to Apple TV in 2023
Apple, MLS announce 10-year streaming partnership
CLTFC fans continue to show up, support team
Charlotte FC wins first match in franchise history
Charlotte FC to make home debut on Fox 46; team forecasts …
Charlotte FC unveils Primary Kit with Ally featured …
View All MLS
CSL
Charlotte Observer’s Ellis Williams joins CSL to …
Quick Six: CMC, Drake Maye comments, Panthers offense, …
Quick Six: Who to blame for Panthers’ loss, who should …
1-on-1 with Panthers defensive end Brian Burns
Exclusive 1-on-1 with Matt Rhule Part II
Tailgate Tips: Texas Style Chili & Cornbread
View All CSL
Gutsy Play of the Game
Gutsy Play of the Week: K Pineiro’s late-game FG
Gutsy Play of the Week: Prop during Week 1
Gutsy Play of the Week: Derrick Brown chases down, …
Gutsy Play of the Week: Cam flashes the speed with …
Gutsy Play of the Week: Last-minute replacement, …
Gutsy Play of the Week: Defensive needs to come and …
View All Gutsy Play of the Game
Sports
Marijuana stays on doping banned list; opiate tramadol …
Serbia beats Olympic silver medalist Japan in World …
Brissett, Browns rebound from collapse, beat Steelers …
Judge falls just short of 61, Yanks clinch playoff …
Suárez, Eflin, Alvarado help Phillies shut out Braves
Wander Franco drives in 3 as Rays beat Blue Jays …
View All Sports
Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter
