NEW YORK (AP) — Braian Cufré scored in the 81st minute to help New York City FC tie Charlotte 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Cufré was left alone along the left side for a pass from Keaton Parks and sent a deflected shot into the back of the net.

NYCFC (5-7-10) is unbeaten in seven straight matches, tying New England for the longest active run. Six of the seven games have ended in draws.

Charlotte (6-8-7) has finished in a tie in four straight, including going scoreless against Montreal in its last game on June 24. Charlotte was looking for consecutive clean sheets for the first time in club history.