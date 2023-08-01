CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte FC and forward Andre Shinyashiki have agreed to terminate his contract, the team announced Tuesday.
Shinyashiki came to the Queen City from the Colorado Rapids in May 2022.
He made 28 appearances across all competitions for CLTFC.
More from CSL
- Panthers fans gather for Saturday’s training camp with quarterback Bryce Young
- Countdown: Carolina Panthers Training Camp is just one day away
- Failed Panthers’ Rock Hill facility gives Spartanburg businesses unexpected boost
- Panthers’ failed Rock Hill training facility to be demolished Tuesday: Officials
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.