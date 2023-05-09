MATTHEWS, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC defeated Orlando City in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 Tuesday evening, advancing them to the Round of 16.

The group didn’t travel far for their match, which took place at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex.

FC secured their ticket to the next round after forward Karol Świderski won a loose ball, which found Kamil Jóźwiak’s feet, and he finished the job.

Jóźwiak’s 70th-minute goal would be the only of the match.

The win will place Charlotte in the next round, and depending on the draw, they may end up in Matthews yet again.