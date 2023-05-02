CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — A Charlotte FC player has responded to being linked to a police investigation regarding a sexual assault.

Andre Shinyashiki, 25, is a forward for the MLS team but hasn’t played in a match since April 8.

According to a Charlotte Mecklenburg Police report, at around 11:30 p.m. March 8, the victim reported being sexual assaulted in an apartment in the 500 block of East Brooklyn Village Ave in uptown. The alleged incident occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 26.

Shinyashiki said the following on his Twitter account Tuesday:

“I’d like to address the story that came out today. I fully cooperated with Charlotte Police and MLS in their separate investigations related to the incident and no charges have been filed against me. I’ve also been cleared by MLS to play. I’ll have no further comment.” — Andre Shinyashiki (@AShinyashiki9)

He’s in his second year in Charlotte and has three shots taken on the season with no goals.

Charlotte FC responded to an inquiry saying over the phone that “they are aware of the incident and have no further comment.”