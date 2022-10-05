CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Wednesday night just might be the biggest game of the season for Charlotte FC because if the team wins, they have a shot at making it to the playoffs, which is a major accomplishment for a first-year team.

In a season of firsts, the last home game is the one that counts.

“Everything’s on the line, this is our biggest match of the year,” said Shawn McIntosh, Charlotte FC Chief Fan Officer. “What a ride, and for it to come with playoffs on the line, is really spectacular!”

Charlotte FC has had a record-breaking inaugural season.

“A surreal experience, something that I don’t think Bank of America Stadium was ready for, in terms of the fan base, and the beer showers and celebrations that happen during the game,” said Josh Cannon, a Charlotte FC fan.

The team debuted at Bank of America Stadium on March 5, breaking the all-time MLS single-game attendance record at almost 75,000 fans in attendance, and they also broke the MLS record at the inaugural match for in-venue retail sales during an MLS game.

Micheal Thompson and Cannon are season ticket holders and have traveled from Greensboro to Charlotte for every home game.

“All it took for us was that first home game when we broke the record, we saw the way the players interacted with us, the way the fan base was, the atmosphere and since then, I’ve been hooked,” said Thompson.

Caleb Crangle just turned 13. His parents got him Charlotte FC tickets for his birthday. They flew from Memphis, Tennessee to watch the game.

“I think that would be amazing. My first Major League Soccer game if they win, they could go to the playoffs, that would be amazing,” said Crangle.